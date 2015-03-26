Egypt's vice president quits amid constitution unrest

Egypt's state TV says Vice President Mahmoud Mekki has resigned.

Mekki's Saturday resignation was announced with more than five hours to go of voting in the second and final phase of a referendum on a disputed, Islamist-backed constitution. Mekki, a career judge, has said he intends to quit once the charter is adopted. The new constitution eliminates the post of vice president.

However, a statement by Mekki read on state TV hinted that the motive of his hurried departure could be linked to the policies of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

He said he first submitted his resignation last month but events forced him to stay on.

"I have realized a while ago that the nature of politics don't suit my professional genesis as a judge," he wrote.