Tourist bus hit by roadside bomb near Egypt's Giza Pyramids; injuries reported

At least a dozen people were injured after a tourist bus was hit by a roadside bomb Sunday near a museum being built close to the Giza Pyramids in Egypt.

The exact number of injured was not immediately known, but Egyptian officials told the Associated Press at least 16 people were hurt.

Most of the injured included tourists, including South African nationals, security sources told Reuters.

Pictures posted to social media showed a bus with its windows cracked and debris in the road as some people tended to their injuries.

A witness to the blast, Mohamed el-Mandouh, told Reuters he heard a "very loud explosion" while sitting in traffic near the area.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists.

The attack comes as Egypt's vital tourism industry is showing signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.

The apparent attack is the second to target foreign tourists near the famed pyramids in less than six months.

