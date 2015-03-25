Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 4, 2015

Egypt officials 'order closure of Islamist party HQ'

By | AFP
A supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood holds the portraits of deposed president Mohamed Morsi during a rally outside Cairo's Rabaa al-Adawiya mosque late on July 7, 2013. Egypt's prosecution ordered the closure of the Cairo headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party after police found weapons inside it on Monday, a security official said. (AFP)

CAIRO (AFP) – Egypt's prosecution ordered the closure of the Cairo headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party after police found weapons inside it on Monday, a security official said.

Police found "flammable liquid, knives and arms to be used against the June 30 protests," the official told AFP, in reference to demonstrations that saw millions take to the streets to demand the resignation of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

