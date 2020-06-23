Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Published

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Mexico, tsunami threat possible for Central America

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
The coast of southern Mexico was rattled by a powerful earthquake on Tuesday morning that triggered a tsunami alert for Pacfic coastlines along Central America.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 and struck around 5 miles west of El Coyul, Mexico.

The quake had a depth of about 20 miles.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake in southern Mexico triggered a tsunami warning for the Pacific Coasts of countries in Central America.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that "hazardous" tsunami waves from the quake are possible within 620 miles of the epicenter, along the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

