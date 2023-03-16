Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for 10% pay increase, better conditions

Unions working with hospitals to improve salaries, reduce workloads

Health workers went on a 24-hour strike at dozens of hospitals across the Netherlands on Thursday to support trade union demands for a 10% pay increase and better terms.

Hospitals continued to operate on scaled-down schedules, meaning that only emergency care was being provided, a trade union statement said.

It was the latest in a series of strikes in the Netherlands seeking improved pay deals across a wide range of sectors.

Dutch hospital workers take part in a 24-hour strike in support of trade union demands for a 10% pay increase and better terms, in Uden, Netherlands on March 16, 2023.

Dutch hospital workers take part in a 24-hour strike in support of trade union demands for a 10% pay increase and better terms, in Uden, Netherlands on March 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)

Unions representing roughly 200,000 healthcare employees are currently in talks with hospitals to improve salaries, reduce workloads and address declining purchasing power as a result of high inflation.

Among demands are a pay increase of 10% for one year and an additional $106 in one-off wages, the union statement said.