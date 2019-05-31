During Ramadan, late-night gyms boom in the Gaza Strip

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

It's past midnight, but a dozen Palestinians are still running and sweating at a gym in the Gaza Strip.

During Islam's holiest month of Ramadan, Techno-Gym transforms into a late-night hot spot for young men struggling to stay in shape. In addition to self-discipline and prayer intended to bring adherents closer to God, the month is famed for its lavish meals and heavy desserts that follow a daylong fast.

Over the past decade, the gym business in the Gaza Strip has boomed. With many gyms' hours extended until 2 a.m. for the holy month, some Palestinians come late.

Anas al-Najjar, a music teacher, explained: "As I live in Gaza under siege and pressures, such beautiful and neat gyms help us replace the pent-up energy with something good for our health."