Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dominican Republic

Dominican soldier arrested for raping 14-year-old Haitian girl during migrant sweep

Soldier, identified as Paulino de la Cruz, could serve up to 20 years in prison if convicted

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dominican authorities on Friday ordered the arrest of a Dominican soldier accused of raping a 14-year-old Haitian girl while searching for immigrants in the country illegally near the upscale resort town of Punta Cana.

The soldier, identified as Paulino de la Cruz, is one of 15 members of the Dominican Air Force who accompanied immigration inspectors searching for immigrants in an area known as Verón, where migrants mostly from Haiti have settled.

DOMINICAN AUTHORITIES LAUNCH PROBE AFTER AN IMMIGRATION OFFICER IS ACCUSED OF RAPING A 14-YEAR-OLD

The incident took place while the minor’s mother — who filed the complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office for Victims of Gender, Domestic Violence and Sexual Crimes — was not at home.

Dominican flag

The Dominican flag is photographed flying against a clear sky. (Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

Authorities summoned the soldiers who participated in the immigration operation, so that the victim could identify the perpetrator. The victim identified the suspect "in a clear and precise manner," according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

If found guilty of rape, the soldier could be sentenced to between 10 and 20 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The AP is not naming the girl’s mother in order to preserve her privacy.