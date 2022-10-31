Expand / Collapse search
Mexican Cartel Violence
Published

Dog spotted in Mexico running with human head in its mouth

Mexican police said the severed head was likely connected to drug cartel crime

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Residents of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed a dog carrying a human head in its mouth as it ran down the streets of the violence-plagued state.

Police were eventually able to pull the head out of the canine's mouth, according to local officials.

A law enforcement official said the head and other body parts were left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO – Residents of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed a dog carrying a human head in its mouth as it ran down a street.

FILE PHOTO – Residents of Zacatecas, Mexico, witnessed a dog carrying a human head in its mouth as it ran down a street. (iStock)

The body parts were left next to a message referring to a drug cartel. Before police could secure the scene, the stray dog grabbed the severed head and took off.

Footage posted to social media shows the dog running down a street at night carrying the head by the neck.

Zacatecas has seen bloody, extended turf wars between gangs in the area supported by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels.

The Mexican drug cartels often leave notes next to dismembered human remains as a form of intimidation toward rivals or authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.