Doctors treating Israel's Peres reduce anesthesia

The office of Shimon Peres says that doctors treating the former Israeli president following a major stroke have decided to lower the level of anesthesia and respiratory support.

It said his condition Sunday remains "serious but stable" and doctors are closely monitoring his neurological and respiratory health. There were no further details.

The 93-year-old Peres suffered bleeding in the brain following last Tuesday's stroke.

Peres is the elder statesman of Israeli politics, one of the country's most admired leaders and the last surviving link to its founding fathers.

Over a seven-decade career, he's held virtually every senior political office, including three stints as prime minister.