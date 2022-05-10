Expand / Collapse search
Australian police find diver's body near 110 pounds of suspected cocaine on riverbank

The 110 pounds of cocaine are worth about $14 million

By Paul Best | Fox News
The body of an unconscious diver washed up on an Australian riverbank near 110 pounds of suspected cocaine worth $14 million on Monday morning, police in New South Wales said Tuesday. 

Emergency personnel performed lifesaving measures on the diver, but the man died at the scene. 

Several packages containing a white powder that authorities believe is cocaine were located "in the immediate vicinity" of the diver. 

Police found several packages containing 110 pounds of suspected cocaine ‘in the immediate vicinity’ of the diver's body. 

Police found several packages containing 110 pounds of suspected cocaine ‘in the immediate vicinity’ of the diver's body.  (New South Wales Police)

The diver and the drugs washed up on the bank of Hunter River in Newcastle, a coastal city about 100 miles north of Sydney. 

New South Wales police Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow told reporters that authorities searched an overseas-registered ship on Tuesday that two small boats were seen near on Sunday night. 

The diver's body and the drugs washed up on a riverbank in Newcastle, about 100 miles north of Sydney. 

The diver's body and the drugs washed up on a riverbank in Newcastle, about 100 miles north of Sydney.  (New South Wales Police)

The diver has not been identified by police. 

"We are trying to identify whether the two incidents are linked," Critchlow told reporters of the diver washing up near the drugs. "They may well be but we are open minded as to the options in front of us."

Reuters contributed to this report. 

