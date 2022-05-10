Australian police find diver's body near 110 pounds of suspected cocaine on riverbank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of an unconscious diver washed up on an Australian riverbank near 110 pounds of suspected cocaine worth $14 million on Monday morning, police in New South Wales said Tuesday.

Emergency personnel performed lifesaving measures on the diver, but the man died at the scene.

Several packages containing a white powder that authorities believe is cocaine were located "in the immediate vicinity" of the diver.

The diver and the drugs washed up on the bank of Hunter River in Newcastle, a coastal city about 100 miles north of Sydney.

New South Wales police Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow told reporters that authorities searched an overseas-registered ship on Tuesday that two small boats were seen near on Sunday night.

The diver has not been identified by police.

"We are trying to identify whether the two incidents are linked," Critchlow told reporters of the diver washing up near the drugs. "They may well be but we are open minded as to the options in front of us."

