Denmark's prime minister insists sovereignty is non-negotiable as Trump announces Greenland deal 'framework'

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is insisting that Denmark will not negotiate on its sovereignty despite President Donald Trump announcing a "framework" of a deal on Greenland has been reached.

In a statement, she indicated that the nation is open to discussions with allies as long as the engagement respects Denmark's "territorial integrity."

"Security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire NATO alliance. Therefore, it is good and natural that it is also discussed between NATO's Secretary General and the President of the United States. The Kingdom of Denmark has long worked for NATO to increase its engagement in the Arctic," Frederiksen noted in the statement, which was written in Danish.

"We have been in close dialogue with NATO and I have spoken to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on an ongoing basis, including both before and after his meeting with President Trump in Davos. NATO is fully aware of the position of the Kingdom of Denmark. We can negotiate on everything political; security, investments, economy. But we cannot negotiate on our sovereignty," she asserted.

The Danish prime minister noted that "only Denmark and Greenland themselves can make decisions on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland. The Kingdom of Denmark wishes to continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with allies on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, including the US's Golden Dome, provided that this is done with respect for our territorial integrity."

Her comments come after Trump announced on Truth Social that, "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region."

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," Trump wrote in the post. "Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland."

During a speech at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland on Thursday, Trump seemed to indicate that he would not use force to seize Greenland.

While discussing NATO, he said, "We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But, I won't do that."

"I won't use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland," Trump said.

In a post on X, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said, "We welcome that POTUS has ruled out to take Greenland by force and paused the trade war. Now, let’s sit down and find out how we can address the American security concerns in the Arctic while respecting the red lines of the KoD."