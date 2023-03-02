Expand / Collapse search
Denmark's famous Little Mermaid statue vandalized with colors of the Russian flag

The Danish statue is a tribute to storyteller Hans Christian Andersen

The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.

The oft-attacked 5.4-foot-high bronze sits at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

It was not known when the vandalism took place. The rock was painted in stripes white, blue and red. No one has taken responsibility for the act.

The Russian flag is painted on the stone where the Little Mermaid sits after the statue was vandalized in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 2, 2023. 

The Russian flag is painted on the stone where the Little Mermaid sits after the statue was vandalized in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 2, 2023.  (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.