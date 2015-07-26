Defense Secretary Carter meeting with Kurdish leaders in Iraq

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter is meeting with Iraqi Kurdish leaders in their regional capital city of Irbil.

Carter arrived Friday on a military flight from Amman, Jordan, where he spent the night after holding meetings and giving a pep talk to U.S. troops in Baghdad on Thursday.

In Irbil, Carter is meeting with Masoud Barzani, president of the Kurdish regional government, and other Kurdish government and military officials.

The U.S. Is helping train and equip Kurdish armed forces, known as the peshmerga, in battles against Islamic State fighters.