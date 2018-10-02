Death toll in Indonesian earthquake, tsunami at 1,234
A top Indonesian official said early Tuesday that the death toll in last week's magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami reached 1,234. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
