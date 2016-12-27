Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

Death toll from using toxic liquor jumps to 27 in Pakistan

By | Associated Press
Pakistani women mourn the death of their family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Local police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said Tuesday that over two dozens people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holiday. (AP Photo/Mian Iftikhar Ahmed)

Pakistani women mourn the death of their family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Local police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said Tuesday that over two dozens people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holiday. (AP Photo/Mian Iftikhar Ahmed) (The Associated Press)

MULTAN, Pakistan – Police say the death toll from consuming tainted liquor during the Christmas holiday in eastern Pakistan has jumped to 27.

Local police officer Atif Imran Qureshi said Tuesday that dozens of people were transported to hospitals in the town of Toba Tek Singh in Punjab province after they consumed contaminated alcohol. A total of 15 people died, and another 12 people died elsewhere the day before.

Alcohol is prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but Pakistani laws allow non-Muslims to purchase alcohol from licensed shops. Most poor Christians buy homemade liquor — which is more affordable but causes deaths almost every year.