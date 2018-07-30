Expand / Collapse search
Earth Quakes
Deadly Indonesia earthquake leaves hundreds of tourists stranded on mountain

By Travis Fedschun, | Fox News
Hundreds of tourists remained stranded Monday on a mountain in Indonesia after a large earthquake struck an island near the popular tourist destination of Bali a day earlier, officials said.

More than 500 hikers from 26 countries were stuck on Mount Rinjani on Lombok island after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake triggered a landslide, Sky News reported.

Military officials said more than 250 people had reached a relief point on the mountain by Monday afternoon, and a team of rescuers had reached hundreds more near the crater lake.

Indonesian soldiers and a rescue team gather to prepare for evacuating tourists from Mount Rinjani. (AP)

Some of the tourists had minor injuries, with many traumatized by the ordeal, a military spokesman told Sky News.

INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE IN POPULAR TOURIST AREA RESULTS IN MULTIPLE DEATHS, OVER 160 PEOPLE INJURED

The earthquake early Sunday killed 16 people, including an Indonesian student who was among the Mount Rinjani climbers.

The shallow quake set off landslides on the mountain that's carpeted in boulders and rocks, blocking usual paths out.

It damaged more than 1,400 houses and was felt on neighboring Bali island, where no damage or casualties were reported.

Earthquake survivors receive medical treatment at a temporary shelter in Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia. (AP)

Anci, a villager from near the quake's epicenter, told the Associated Press that he and his family spent the night in a makeshift tent, worried aftershocks could cause more buildings to collapse.

"We slept here at the roadside because our house collapsed in the quake," he said. "There have been many aftershocks, although they are not strong so far. But we heard that quakes as strong as the one early in the morning may occur and that makes my family and I very nervous and scared."

Indonesia's president, Joko Widodo, visited the area on Monday and promised money for people who had lost their homes.

Villagers clear debris caused by an earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia. (AP)

"We must be aware that our country is in the Ring of Fire, so people need to be prepared to face any disaster," he said.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

