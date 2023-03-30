Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Cyprus relocates 76 Afghan, Syrian migrants to France

21 European Union member states agreed to relocate migrants from overflowing Mediterranean nations

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cyprus’ Interior Ministry said Thursday 76 Afghans and Syrians seeking international protection have been relocated to France under a European Union program to ease the burden on Mediterranean countries receiving large numbers of migrants.

CYPRUS TO CRACK DOWN ON FAN VIOLENCE AT SPORTING EVENTS

The ministry said in a statement the relocation is one of several planned in coming months. A total 210 people have been relocated to other EU countries, including Germany, Bulgaria and Romania, in the three months since such transfers began.

Cyprus has sent 76 Middle Eastern migrants to France, a move consistent with a multinational agreement for European Union member states to intercept them from Mediterranean countries.

Cyprus has sent 76 Middle Eastern migrants to France, a move consistent with a multinational agreement for European Union member states to intercept them from Mediterranean countries. (Fox News)

The ministry said the program "constitutes tangible support and solidarity for Cyprus which is first in the EU in the number of individuals applying for international protection relative to its population."

PRESIDENT OF CYPRUS SETS DEFENSE SPENDING GOAL AT 2% OF GDP

Some 21 European countries signed a declaration in June 2022 on the voluntary solidarity program to help Mediterranean member states through relocating asylum seekers or recognized refugees or through financial contributions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Separately, Cyprus has repatriated so far this year some 2,000 people who had their asylum applications rejected.