Critics slam change of name, rules of Poland's horse auction

Critics have slammed as destructive recent changes in the name and rules of Poland's prestigious Arabian horse sale.

Known since 2001 as the "Pride of Poland," the auction has been rechristened the "Janow Podlaski Auction & Summer Sale," named after the state-owned stud farm which has gone through much turmoil lately. The government fired the stud's long-time head in 2016 and last year just six of the 25 horses on offer were sold.

Critics say the name change of the auction scheduled for August 12-13 is a deadly blow to the brand that has attracted many buyers paying high prices for the Polish-bred horses.

The new name echoes that of the first auctions, held since 1970. In another change, the event will be invitation-only and a deposit will be required.