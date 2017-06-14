Crewman injured after Yemen rebels fired missile at UAE ship, Saudi coalition says

Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen Wednesday, injuring one crew member, the Saudi-led coaltiion said.

The statement released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said that the attack began after rebels fired a missile at the Emirati ship as it left Al-Mokha, a Red Sea Port.

There were no damages to the ship but one crew member was injured, Reuters reported.

The attack comes after an international naval coalition said it would increase its patrols of waters off Yemen over concerns about attacks on ships in the area.

Emirati ships have been targeted in the past. Saudi-led forces began their war against Shiite rebels or Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

Rebel forces hold the capital, Sanaa, with their allies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.