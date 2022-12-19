Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

COVID remains to be Spain’s leading cause of deaths in 2022

Spain’s number of deaths related to COVID has fallen since last year but continues to be the leading cause

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic fell by almost a third in Spain in the first half of this year from a year ago, but the illness provoked by the virus remained the leading cause of fatalities, official data showed on Monday.

Spain's statistics agency INE said 20,915 people died from COVID-19 in the first half of 2022, according to provisional data, down from 29,300 during the same period in 2021.

In all of last year, COVID-19 killed 39,444 people, a 35% drop from 2020, and Spain registered 32,041 deaths more than in 2019, the year before the pandemic started.

COVID ORIGINS 'MAY HAVE BEEN TIED' TO CHINA'S BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM: GOP REPORT

People wear protective face masks as they walk down a street in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 7, 2022.

People wear protective face masks as they walk down a street in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 7, 2022. (REUTERS/Borja Suarez)

Total deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic reached 135,857 in Spain as of the end of June 2022

The spreading of the virus has slowed down significantly in the second half of 2022 after the latest wave of the highly contagious Omicron variant subsided.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The INE also said the number of suicides rose by 5.1% in the first half of 2022 from a year earlier, to register 2,015 deaths - the most among any external cause such as falls, drownings and car accidents.