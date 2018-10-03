Expand / Collapse search
Court forbids Saudi woman from marrying man she loves because he's a musician

A court has forbidden a Saudi woman of marrying a man because he's a musician.

A Saudi woman has been forbidden from marrying the man she loves — after a court deemed him “unsuitable” because he plays music.

The beau, who strums a pear-shaped stringed instrument called an oud, was deemed religiously “unsuitable” to marry the 38-year-old woman, a bank manager from Unaizah, BBC News reported.

The woman’s love life morphed into a legal battle two years ago when she sued her two brothers for refusing to grant her permission to marry the man, a teacher for two decades.

He “once played the oud and so was not considered religious,” her lawyer Abdul Rahman al-Lahim said on Snapchat.

A lower court sided with the brothers, finding that the couple wasn’t suitable because of “religious incompatibility.” That decision was recently upheld on appeal.

“Because the suitor plays a musical instrument he is unsuitable for the woman from a religious point of view,” ruled a judge in the Qassim region, according to the Saudi Gazette.

