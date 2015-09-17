Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 11, 2015

Court decides Bangladesh's opposition leader to face trial on graft charge over coal mine deal

By | Associated Press
  • 576e54d8-
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2015 file photo, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia waves as she leaves after a court appearance in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh's High Court on Thursday decided Zia can stand trial on corruption charges involving a contract for a coal mine with a Chinese company, lawyers said. (AP Photo/ A.M. Ahad, File) (The Associated Press)

  • 667c1d9b-
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2012 file photo, Bangladesh's opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia waves to supporters at a 18 party alliance meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh's High Court on Thursday decided Zia can stand trial on corruption charges involving a contract for a coal mine with a Chinese company, lawyers said. (AP Photo/Pavel Rahman, File) (The Associated Press)

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Bangladesh's High Court has decided former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia can stand trial on corruption charges involving a contract for a coal mine with a Chinese company.

The court on Thursday quashed Zia's petition to scrap the case filed in 2008 by the country's official anti-corruption watchdog.

A state counsel says the case will go ahead while the defense says it will appeal.

The charges accuse Zia and 15 others of causing millions of dollars of losses to the state exchequer by awarding the contract of Barapukuria coal mine to China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC). The Chinese company got the award to operate, manage and maintain the coal mine.