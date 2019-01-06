Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 34 mins ago

Couple killed taking shortcut across train tracks in Germany

Associated Press

BERLIN – German police say a 71-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife were killed by a train late Saturday after trying to take a shortcut across the tracks.

Police in the southwestern city of Reutlingen said Sunday that the couple had disembarked from a regional train at a suburban stop and wanted to get to their home nearby.

The pair illegally crossed the tracks behind their train and they were fatally struck by a special service going the other way. Nobody else was injured.