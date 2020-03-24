Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

Italian priest dies from coronavirus after giving respirator to stranger

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Samaritan's Purse providing crucial medical care in ItalyVideo

Samaritan's Purse providing crucial medical care in Italy

Samaritan's Purse nurse, Kelly Sites joins Fox and Friends to discuss their disaster response efforts and the current situation in Cremona, Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

A Catholic priest in Italy is being called a "Martyr of Charity" for refusing a respirator so a younger patient could use it to ward off the coronavirus.

Don Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, died last Sunday at a hospital in Lovere after he lent medical equipment his parishioners bought for him to a stranger.

PRIEST OFFERS DRIVE-THRU CONFESSIONALS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'PEOPLE ARE SO GRATEFUL'

"He is a 'Martyr of Charity,' a saint like St. Maximilian Kolbe, who in Auschwitz volunteered to take the place of a condemned man with a family, and was killed," James Martin, Jesuit Journal America editor, tweeted.

"Don Giuseppe Berardelli, patron of those who suffer from coronavirus and all who care for them, pray for us!" he added.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Berardelli already had health problems before he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Araberara, an Italian newspaper.

The main priest in the town of Casnigo is one of at least 6,000 people in the nation who has died in the European country, an epicenter of the deadly pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

A shortage of ventilators has become a problem not only in Italy, but around the world.

Berardelli requested the patient's information be kept confidential.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke