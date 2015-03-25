Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Congo blames neighboring Rwanda for mortar attacks on eastern city of Goma

By | Associated Press

GOMA, Congo – Congo's government is accusing Rwanda of supporting a rebel attack on the eastern city of Goma.

In a news conference Friday, Congolese government spokesman Lambert Mende said nearly a dozen mortar shells had fallen in different parts of the city. He said that one woman died with her three children.

Congo maintains that most of the mortar fire came from the direction of neighboring Rwanda, and said it is waiting for Rwanda to explain "these particularly serious facts."

Rwanda has consistently denied allegations of involvement in the Congolese conflict or of support for the M23 movement, which is led by veterans of previous rebellions that were backed by Rwanda.

The recent clashes near Goma break a three-week lull in fighting between the government and the rebels.