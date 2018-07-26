Colombia drug gang reportedly puts $70G hit on dog's head

A drug-sniffing dog is reportedly now the target of a Colombian drug gang after the pup recently found roughly 22,000 pounds of the gang's cocaine supply.

Sombra, a 6-year-old German shepherd, helped authorities find the Los Urabeños gang's drugs, BBC reported Thursday. In return, the gang, also known as Clan del Golfo, reportedly put a hit out on the dog for $70,000.

Sombra had worked in ports along the Atlantic coast, and recently sniffed out over 11,000 pounds of cocaine in the coastal town of Turbo, and found another 8,800 pounds of it tucked in cars to be exported.

She's since been relocated to an airport in Bogotá, where, according to the news outlet, she's accompanied by extra security officers to ensure her safety.

The Urabenos gang is "Colombia's most powerful criminal group," according to nonprofit investigative organization InSight Crime. And its leader, Dairo Antonio Úsago, is the most wanted man in the country.

In 2012, the gang reportedly offered $500 to those who killed a police officer, and offered more if the cop worked for the country's counternarcotics force.