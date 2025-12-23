Cities across Europe revise Christmas traditions, triggering public backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Across Europe, a growing number of local governments, schools and publicly funded institutions are facing backlash over changes to how Christmas is presented, as officials promote what they describe as more "inclusive" approaches to the holiday season.

In Belgium, controversy erupted this month after Brussels unveiled a modern reinterpretation of a traditional nativity scene in the city’s Grand Place. The installation features faceless figures and was promoted as a contemporary and inclusive artistic display. The scene has since been vandalized and sharply criticized by local politicians and residents, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The installation also drew immediate reaction online. Belgian national soccer team player Thomas Meunier sparked widespread reaction on X when he wrote, "We’ve hit rock bottom... and we keep digging," a post that was shared thousands of times.

TEXAS CHURCH DEPICTS HOLY FAMILY IN CAGE WRAPPED IN BARBED WIRE IN NATIVITY DISPLAY

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, a member of the Socialist Party, defended the decision at a Friday press conference, arguing that the city was trying to strike a balance during the holiday season. "In this Christmas period, we need to tone it down," Close said, adding that while Brussels chose to maintain a nativity display, other cities had removed theirs entirely.

"The old Nativity scene had been in use for 25 years and was showing many defects," Close said. "It was time to take a new direction. We are very happy with Victoria-Maria’s creation, and we want to make sure the artist is not attacked personally."

The Brussels dispute reflects a broader pattern emerging across Europe as institutions rethink traditional Christmas symbols and language.

Decolonizing Santa

In the United Kingdom, a publicly funded museum sparked outrage after publishing a blog suggesting that Father Christmas should be "decolonized," according to The Sun. The blog post, which was originally published two years ago, was written by Simone LaCorbinière, the museum’s Joint Head of Culture Change at Brighton and Hove Museums. She argued that the traditional image of Santa Claus was "too white and too male" and criticized the idea of a single figure judging children through a "naughty or nice" list.

CHURCH SPARKS CONTROVERSY WITH EMPTY NATIVITY SCENE AND ICE ENFORCEMENT MESSAGE: 'POLITICIZING CHRISTMAS'

LaCorbinière urged parents to imagine Santa as a more diverse figure who "celebrates cultural exchange." "Have Santa learn about different cultures rather than judge them," she wrote, suggesting stories could show him experiencing different traditions. She also proposed including "Mother Christmases," arguing that "patriarchy and colonialism went hand in hand."

The comments drew condemnation from politicians. Senior Conservative Party MP Sir Alec Shelbrooke said the initiative was misguided, stating: "At a time of goodwill and festive cheer, it seems woke do-gooders would rather everybody was miserable. This is the worst possible use of taxpayer funds."

No more Christmas sweaters

Elsewhere in Britain, schools have also faced scrutiny for restricting Christmas-themed clothing or renaming holiday events, according to GB News. Several schools reportedly replaced Christmas sweater days with more generic "winter" or "seasonal" attire to avoid religious references.

Christmas music at risk

Debates have also extended to holiday music. According to The Telegraph, Labour’s controversial Employment Rights Bill, which became law last week, places a legal duty on employers to prevent harassment by third parties related to protected characteristics such as religion. Critics argue the law could affect workplace Christmas music, including songs such as "Baby It’s Cold Outside," "Do They Know It’s Christmas?" and "Jingle Bells," all of which have faced renewed criticism in recent years.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement on X, the head of the U.K.'s Free Speech Union, Lord Young, was quoted as saying, "The Government didn’t listen, insisting we were being alarmist, but a ban on Christmas music and carol singing will be the least of it. Prepare to live in a country in which every hospitality venue is a micromanaged ‘safe space’, overseen by lanyard-wearing banter bouncers. Welcome to Starmer’s Britain."