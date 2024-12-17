Christmas trees in Germany were decorated with apples instead of ornaments in the 1600s for 'Adam and Eve Day'

The choosing and decorating of a Christmas tree to display during the holiday season is a beloved tradition with a long history.

Today, Christmas trees are often decorated with an array of ornaments, including glass ones, homemade creations, candy canes, tinsel and sparkling lights, but that was not always the case. There was a time in history when Christmas trees were adorned with edible items, including apples, to commemorate the feast of Adam and Eve on Dec. 24.

Germany is credited with starting the tradition of the Christmas tree, according to History.com, with 16th century records telling of Christians bringing trees into their homes for the holiday.

The Christmas tree has evolved over time, especially in the way in which it is decorated.

In the 1600s, it was typical for a Christmas tree to be decorated using apples, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

The feast of Adam and Eve, held on Dec. 24, was honored by a "Paradise Play," which told the story of Adam and Eve.

The play featured a "Paradise Tree," according to the website, The Catholic Company, which was decorated with apples.

It was popular in Germany to set up "Paradise Trees" in homes, according to several sources, including Britannica and CatholicProfiles.org.

Then, in the 1700s, evergreen tips were hung from the ceilings of homes, also decorated with apples as well as gilded nuts and red paper strips, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

It was not until the 1800s that the Christmas tree made its way to the United States by German settlers, according to the source.

At this time, Christmas trees were not the large displays they are now, and they simply sat atop a table, per the National Christmas Tree Association.

Then, in the mid-1800s, trees began to sell commercially in the U.S. By the late 1800s, glass ornaments became a common decoration for the Christmas tree, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Today, every family has their own traditions and preferences when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree.

Some go with a very complimentary design, sticking to a single or couple of colors. Others opt for a mix-matched arrangement, combining homemade ornaments with more classic ones, as well as colorful lights, ribbon and more.