Deck the halls with these trending Christmas decorations

Christmas decorations are a yearly tradition and a way to express creativity, evoke cherished memories and create new ones as a family. As the holiday season approaches, and you’re firing up the oven to bake some Christmas cookies , it’s time to transform your home into a showcase of joy and celebration. Christmas decor has taken on a vibrant twist this year, blending classic charm with modern innovations. Whether you're looking to breathe new life into your holiday traditions or simply find inspiration for this year's festive setup, the trending Christmas decorations of the season are sure to spark your imagination.

This year's trends, from eco-friendly alternatives to high-tech displays, reflect a collective desire for beauty, sustainability and connection. It's a celebration of not only the visual delights of the season, but also the values that make Christmas truly magical. So, grab a warm cup of cocoa, crank those carols and let’s explore ten Christmas decoration trends that are making spirits bright this year.

Sustainability is at the forefront of this year's holiday decorations. Top choices include biodegradable ornaments and handcrafted items made from natural materials like wood, clay and wool. But you don’t have to spend a lot to hop on this eco-friendly holiday cheer. This set of 24 wooden ornaments with laser-edged snowflakes, trees and reindeer is just $12.99 at Amazon. Gnomes continue to be a huge trend during the holiday season and this wool and felt gnome ornament set will quell your cravings for kitschy little creatures. Want to go beyond the tree? A rustic wooden nutcracker on your mantel like this one at Walmart is also a fun way to get in on the trend!

If you’ve always loved the idea of the infamous leg lamp from A Christmas Story , a trendy neon sign might be right for you. Bright neon signs like this Grinch hand holding an ornament , with festive messages like Merry Christmas or playful icons such as Christmas trees and reindeer , are a hit. These modern additions bring a pop of color and a fun, retro vibe to indoor and outdoor displays.

Nostalgia reigns supreme with vintage-inspired decorations. If you weren’t lucky enough to get one of these ceramic trees passed down from grandma, Walmart’s got you covered. These timeless pieces add a cozy, storybook feel to the holiday season, perfect for those seeking to relive Christmases of the past. If you want to time travel back even further, the tradition of putting an angel atop a Christmas tree started in the 17th century. You can still buy an angel tree topper today , which can be a meaningful alternative to a star.

Gone are the days of understated stars. This year, oversized, artistic tree toppers—like cascading ribbons, floral arrangements like this cranberry bouquet at Balsam Hill or illuminated sculptures —are the centerpieces of many holiday trees. They’re designed to make a bold impact and draw the eye upward to the crown of your tree.

Winter wonderlands come to life with frosted and flocked decorations. Snow-dusted artificial trees, icy garlands and fancy wreaths like this ‘champagne and crystal’ one from Balsam Hill, featuring flocked branches, lights, pearls and sparkly gold accents, create a magical wintry aesthetic to adorn your front door. If this one’s outside your budget, check out this Valery Madelyn version at Amazon for under $100.

Customization is huge this year, with families incorporating their names, meaningful dates or pets into their decorations. Personalized stockings like these embroidered knitted ones are popular for adding a personal touch to the mantel—and affordable at only around $10 each! A customized tree skirt is also a nice touch, creating a family heirloom you can pass down for years.

Who says you must stick with red and green for your holiday decor? Sleek and sophisticated, monochromatic schemes—particularly in white, gold and silver—are trending, like this silver belles-inspired 40-count ornament set. This minimalist approach to decking your halls offers a modern look that exudes elegance and pairs effortlessly with other holiday decor. Winter white paired with plush velvet also makes a chic statement, making this set at Amazon a no-brainer to add to your Christmas shopping cart.

Inflatables have been a mainstay for outdoor decor for several holidays, and Christmas is no different. Interactive decorations like this inflatable animated trumpet-playing elf at Walmart go the extra mile, bringing dynamic energy to Christmas displays. These whimsical additions delight children and adults alike, adding a playful element to the holiday spirit. Prefer something a little less traditional? This airblown four ft. T-rex can be a fun addition to your front yard display.

Technology meets tradition with smart holiday lighting . Wi-Fi-enabled string lights and app-controlled outdoor illuminations make it easy to create spectacular light shows at the touch of a button. Energy-efficient and customizable, these lights are a favorite for tech-savvy decorators. A projector like this one at Amazon with 51 different holiday themes is also a unique approach to holiday lighting, providing a magical light show for passersby.

