Chinese-Brazilian satellite fails to enter orbit after rocket malfunctions after launch
BEIJING – Chinese state media say a satellite jointly developed by China and Brazil failed to enter orbit after the rocket carrying it malfunctioned after launch.
The official Xinhua News Agency says the high-resolution remote-sensing Ziyuan I-03 satellite was launched Monday aboard a Chinese Long March 4B rocket in northern Shanxi province.
Citing unidentified military sources, Xinhua said Chinese and Brazilian experts were analyzing the cause of the malfunction.
China has a range of Long March rockets for use in commercial launches.
Earlier this year, a Chinese space program official said the country was looking to increase its share of the global commercial satellite launching business from 3 percent to 15 percent by 2020.