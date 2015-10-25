China to supply gasoline to fuel-starved Nepal as India continues to restrict supplies

Nepal says China will provide it with 1.3 million liters of gasoline to help it cope with severe fuel shortages as a result of restricted supplies from neighboring India.

Nepal Oil Corporation official Deepak Baral said Sunday that the gasoline will be brought to a town near the China-Nepal border. It will take about 100 tanker trucks to transport the gasoline to Kathmandu, Nepal's capital.

It would be the first time Nepal would be getting fuel from China. The countries share a border that has the world's highest mountains, but two border crossings were damaged by an April earthquake. One of the crossings was opened this month.

Madhesi ethnic groups have been protesting in southern Nepal against the country's new constitution for weeks, blocking supplies from India.