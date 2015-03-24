Expand / Collapse search
China sets caps on growth of energy consumption for 2020, limiting reliance on coal

    Birds fly as the sun sets through haze in Beijing Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. Chinese officials have imposed energy consumption caps for 2020 aimed at making the country less dependent on coal. Under the State Council's development plan issued Wednesday, the allowable growth by 2020 in energy consumption would be 28 percent of the 2013 level. For coal, growth would be limited to 16 percent of the 2013 level. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

    People wearing masks to protect themselves from pollutants walk on a pedestrian overhead bridge as city skylines are shrouded with haze in Beijing Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. During APEC summit In China, U.S. President Barack Obama set an ambitious target for cutting U.S. emissions in a landmark deal in which China will also rein in its emissions. In Australia G20 summit, he pledged $3 billion to help poorer nations address changing temperatures. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING – Chinese officials have imposed limits on growth in energy consumption aimed at making the country less dependent on coal.

Under the State Council's development plan issued Wednesday, energy consumption by 2020 must be no more than 28 percent higher than the 2013 level.

For coal specifically, the increase would be limited to 16 percent.

The plan was released a week after the country announced it would stop the growth of its carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 at the latest. China is the world's biggest energy user and emits more greenhouse gases than any other country.

The environmental group Greenpeace said the 2020 coal growth target is too lenient, and should only allow 8 percent growth.

The country has yet to announce the peak level of its carbon dioxide emissions.