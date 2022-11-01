Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China sees spike in COVID-19 cases

China confirmed 2,105 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, compared to 1,658 cases reported a day earlier

Reuters
China reported 2,105 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 29, of which 401 were symptomatic and 1,704 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compared with 1,658 new infections on Oct. 28, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

CHINA LAUNCHES THIRD AND FINAL SPACE MODULE TO COMPLETE SPACE STATION

As of Oct. 29, mainland China had confirmed 259,438 cases with symptoms.

A worker in a protective suit guides people to scan QR health code before taking a COVID-19 test at a testing booth, in Beijing, China Oct. 27, 2022. (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

China's capital Beijing reported 12 symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases, compared with 20 symptomatic and two asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero symptomatic and nine asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.