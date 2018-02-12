China rebukes Sweden over case of detained bookseller

China says a Hong Kong-based Swedish man who sold gossipy books about Chinese leaders is under detention and suspected of leaking state secrets.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday that Gui Minghai would be "dealt with in accordance with Chinese laws."

Geng also said China had complained repeatedly to Sweden for demanding Gui's release, calling that "crude and unjustifiable interference into China's judicial sovereignty." Gui was taken off a train by police Jan. 20.

On Sunday, police in the eastern city of Ningbo said Gui was being held in the city jail and that they had evidence to back up their accusations that he leaked state secrets and intelligence to foreigners.

Gui told pro-Beijing media outlets Saturday that Sweden was using his case to "create trouble" for China's government.