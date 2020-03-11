Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Chinese man survives 69 hours trapped in rubble of fallen coronavirus quarantine hotel

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Rescue workers in China scramble to save people trapped in collapsed hotel set up for coronavirus containment

Chinese state media says at least 33 of 70 people trapped inside the rubble have been rescued.

A man survived nearly 70 hours under the rubble of a collapsed coronavirus quarantine hotel in southeastern China.

The Xinjia Hotel in the city of Quanzhou, about 584 miles south of Shanghai, collapsed around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, trapping about 71 people in the rubble and killing at least 27.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search for victims at the site of a hotel collapse in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Several people were killed and others trapped in the collapse of the Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Lin Shanchuan/Xinhua via AP)

It had served as a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus, which infected more than 80,000 people in China. About three-fourths of them have recovered.

Officials said the man pulled out alive Tuesday afternoon survived 69 hours trapped under large blocks of cement. He was immediately sent to a hospital, and his condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, two people still remain missing.

A 10-year-old boy and his mother were rescued around midnight Monday after being trapped for 52 hours. Their conditions also remain unknown.

In this March 9, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a woman pulled from the rubbles of a collapsed hotel to an ambulance in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Several have been killed and others trapped when in the collapsed Chinese hotel that was being used to isolate people who had arrived from other parts of China hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Sunday. (Zeng Demeng/Xinhua via AP)

According to officials, two supermarkets on the first floor of the building were being remodeled and a pillar reportedly failed a few minutes before the collapse. The building has reportedly been modified illegally in the past.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimize exposure to the virus.

The virus causes mild symptoms such as fever and cough for most people but can cause serious illness such as pneumonia for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems.

There have been more than 118,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide in 106 countries and international conveyance. More than 4,200 people have died.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

