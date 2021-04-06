Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China 'brainwashing' Christians to renounce faith, report finds

Man says he was beaten in windowless room for nearly 10 months

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

China is attempting to brainwash Christians by holding them in mobile "transformation facilities," according to a new report.

Radio Free Asia relayed stories last week from a man given the pseudonym Li Yuese, who said he was beaten in a windowless room for nearly 10 months. 

Li said he was detained after authorities raided his house church in 2018. "There were no windows, no ventilation and no time allowed outside," said Li. "I was given just two meals a day, which were brought to the room by a designated person."

He said authorities "threaten, insult and intimidate you. These were United Front officials, men, women, sometimes unidentified, usually in plain clothes. The police turn a blind eye to this."

IN CORONAVIRUS FIGHT, CHINA HASN'T STOPPED PERSECUTING CHRISTIANS: WATCHDOG

"You have to accept the statement they prepare for you."

Li added that if "you refuse, you will be seen as having a bad attitude and they will keep you in detention and keep on beating you."

Members of the house church Xin Mingling meet for Sunday service May 15, 2011 in Beijing, China. (Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images)

Members of the house church Xin Mingling meet for Sunday service May 15, 2011 in Beijing, China. (Jonathan Saruk/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

His fellow inmates, he said, were released on bail and had taken part in church-related activities.

The suppression affected both Protestants and Catholics, with priests disappearing for "five, six, even 10 years at a stretch," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week's report was just the latest to shed light on alleged abuses at the hands of Chinese authorities.

A BBC report on the Uyghurs included alleged former detainees who claimed horrific abuses like raping women with electrocuting instruments.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews