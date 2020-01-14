At least 4 injured in massive chemical plant explosion in Spain

A chemical plant in northeastern Spain exploded Tuesday evening, burning at least four people and prompting authorities to issue an emergency warning for nearby residents to remain indoors.

A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the massive blast in the port city of Tarragona a "chemical accident" and said no information on possible deaths or injuries was available.

The service advised residents in parts of the city of 800,000 and in nearby towns to close their windows and to refrain from going outside as preventive measures.

The explosion led to a fire, the regional service said.

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

Some local residents told Tarragona Radio that the blast could be heard from miles away.

Tarragona is located 71 miles southwest of Barcelona, the regional capital of Spain's Catalonia region.

Since 2015, the city has housed a 2,965-acre "chemical hub," ChemMed, that was described as the largest of its kind in southern Europe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

