Casino CEO and wife pose as motel workers, travel to remote Canadian territory for COVID-19 vaccine

A 55-year-old Canadian casino CEO resigned after he and his 32-year-old wife were nabbed for misleading authorities by traveling to a remote territory near Canada and posing as motel workers in order to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rod Baker, head of the Great Canadian Gaming Corp, a $2 billion company, and his wife, Ekaterina, flew from Vancouver to the Yukon Territory, on the border of Alaska, for the vaccine.

HAWAII REPORTS CASE OF CORONAVIRUS VARIANT LINKED TO CALIFORNIA OUTBREAKS

Yukon Territory, home to mostly Indigenous peoples, has a smaller population and a higher rate of vaccination than the rest of Canada.

The couple were discovered for their alleged fraud after receiving the injections and then asking to immediately be flown home, according to reports by the BBC.

"I am outraged by this selfish behavior," Yukon's Community Services Minister John Streicker said, the BBC reported.

US OLYMPIC SWIM TRIALS SPLIT INTO 2 MEETS BECAUSE OF COVID

"We had not been imagining that someone would go to this sort of length to mislead or deceive," he added.

Chief Angela Demit of the White River First Nation said in a statement that "We are deeply concerned by the actions of individuals who put our elders and vulnerable people at risk to jump the line for selfish purposes."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple is also facing a fine for failing to self-isolate in Yukon for 14 days following their flight.