Car smashes into barricade of U.S. Capitol, driver arrested

Police say they've arrested a man after a car struck a barricade near the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday morning that a vehicle hit a barricade at the Capitol grounds entrance. Police say they arrested Antonio Pierorazio, but details including his age, hometown or specific charges weren't released.

Police say the car was cleared of hazards and removed from the barricade.

D.C. Fire Department spokesman Timothy Wilson says units responded, but no one was transported. Some streets in the area were closed temporarily.

Photos from the scene show a maroon sedan with a crumpled hood that had apparently crashed head-on into the barricade.

