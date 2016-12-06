Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 6, 2016

Car smashes into barricade of U.S. Capitol, driver arrested

By | Fox News
A car is is moved after crashing into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 31, 2015.

A car is is moved after crashing into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 31, 2015.

Police say they've arrested a man after a car struck a barricade near the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Friday morning that a vehicle hit a barricade at the Capitol grounds entrance. Police say they arrested Antonio Pierorazio, but details including his age, hometown or specific charges weren't released.

Police say the car was cleared of hazards and removed from the barricade.

D.C. Fire Department spokesman Timothy Wilson says units responded, but no one was transported. Some streets in the area were closed temporarily.

Photos from the scene show a maroon sedan with a crumpled hood that had apparently crashed head-on into the barricade.

More On This...

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram