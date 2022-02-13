Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canadian police begin arresting protesters blocking US-Canada bridge

Vehicles connected to Canadian truckers' protests are also being towed, according to officials

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Canada has more legal leeway to freeze trucker convoy donations Video

Canada has more legal leeway to freeze trucker convoy donations

Attorney Andy McCarthy weighs the legality of the Ontario government blocking donations to the Freedom Convoy on ‘Your World.’

Police in Canada have begun arresting protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada to Detroit. 

"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area," the Windsor Police tweeted early Sunday morning. 

"A 27 yr old male was arrested at Huron Church Rd at Millen St. for a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration. Officers will intervene when necessary to ensure the safety of the public & maintain peace & order," the Windsor Police tweeted late Saturday

The arrests come after a Canadian judge ordered the protesters to vacate the area on Friday. Windsor Police said Sunday morning they are taking a "zero tolerance" policy toward "illegal activity." 

Only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before police moved in. Afterward, police barricades remained and it was not immediately clear when the bridge might be opened.

  Protestors and supporters at a blockade at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, sealing off the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit, on February 10, 2022 in Windsor, Canada. As a convoy of truckers and supporters continues to occupy Ottawa's downtown, blockades and convoys have popped up around the country in support of the protest against Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Image 1 of 6

    Protesters and supporters seal off the flow of commercial traffic over the Ambassador Bridge that connects Canada with Detroit, on Feb. 10, 2022, in Windsor, Canada. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

  Protestors and supporters at a blockade at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge, sealing off the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit, on February 10, 2022 in Windsor, Canada. As a convoy of truckers and supporters continues to occupy Ottawa's downtown, blockades and convoys have popped up around the country in support of the protest against Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Image 2 of 6

    As a convoy of truckers continues to occupy Ottawa's downtown, demonstrations, including at the Ambassador Bridge, have popped up around the country to protest Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

  • Ambassador Bridge Canada Detroit
    Image 3 of 6

    Police prepare to enforce an injunction against a demonstration that has blocked traffic across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ambassador Bridge Canada Detroit protests
    Image 4 of 6

    Canadian police move in on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, to remove protesters who have disrupted Canada-U.S. trade at the Ambassador Bridge, a major border crossing. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ambassador Bridge protests Canada Detroit
    Image 5 of 6

    Protesters sing the Canadian national anthem prior to police action to enforce an injunction against a demonstration at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Freedom Convoy
    Image 6 of 6

    Protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario, on Feb. 9, 2022. (Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

CANADIAN TRUCKERS SHUT DOWN BUSIEST BORDER CROSSING IN NORTH AMERICA, BACK UP DETROIT ROADS

The Ambassador Bridge, which is the busiest border crossing in North America, was shut down last week as the Canadian truckers protesting their country's vaccine mandates made it to the Detroit-Windsor border. The protests have built since, causing backups in the Detroit area and Canada. 

Protests in Ottawa, Canada's capital, have also continued this weekend, with more than 4,000 protesters on the scene. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service joined forces to form a command center to "respond to the current situation in our city."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 