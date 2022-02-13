Canadian police begin arresting protesters blocking US-Canada bridge

Police in Canada have begun arresting protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Canada to Detroit.

"Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area," the Windsor Police tweeted early Sunday morning.

"A 27 yr old male was arrested at Huron Church Rd at Millen St. for a criminal offence in relation to the demonstration. Officers will intervene when necessary to ensure the safety of the public & maintain peace & order," the Windsor Police tweeted late Saturday.

The arrests come after a Canadian judge ordered the protesters to vacate the area on Friday. Windsor Police said Sunday morning they are taking a "zero tolerance" policy toward "illegal activity."

Only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before police moved in. Afterward, police barricades remained and it was not immediately clear when the bridge might be opened.

The Ambassador Bridge, which is the busiest border crossing in North America, was shut down last week as the Canadian truckers protesting their country's vaccine mandates made it to the Detroit-Windsor border. The protests have built since, causing backups in the Detroit area and Canada.

Protests in Ottawa, Canada's capital, have also continued this weekend, with more than 4,000 protesters on the scene. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service joined forces to form a command center to "respond to the current situation in our city."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.