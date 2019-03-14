Canadian 'butcher' who dismembered then-girlfriend gets parole, seeks to live life as transgender woman

A Canadian man nicknamed “The Butcher of Gatineau” for killing and dismembering his then-girlfriend in 1999 has been granted parole and hopes to start a new life as a transgender woman in a halfway house.

Khaled Farhan, now legally known as Zahra Farhan, was granted parole in January in an effort to transition into everyday life, the Ottawa Citizen reported Wednesday. Farhan was found guilty in 2000 of the murder of 24-year-old Karina Janveau.

Farhan, who now identifies as a transgender woman, hopes to obtain a seeing-eye dog to help with her visual impairment, the newspaper reported, citing parole documents. The parole board told Farhan: “You are assessed as a low to low end of moderate risk for both general and violence recidivism.”

Janveau had only been with Farhan a year before she was murdered. According to the Ottawa Citizen, Farhan had abused Janveau and threatened to kill her. Farhan was on a cocaine-fueled bender when Janveau was murdered. An autopsy reportedly confirmed that Farhan stabbed Janveau multiple times

Janveau was dead in Farhan’s basement for three days before her body was dismembered. Farhan then tossed one half of her body and the right arm in the dumpster, put the other half of the body in a duffel bag and dumped it a few miles away, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

Farhan, at the time, then presented himself to the television cameras as a worried boyfriend. He was arrested after police discovered the body in the dumpster.

Farhan requested to be in solitary confinement upon entering prison and in 2010 was placed there again after sending sexually explicit letters to prison guards, the Ottawa Citizen reported.

Farhan is prohibited from using drugs and alcohol and required to report any relationships.