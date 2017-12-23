Bus plunges off bridge in India; deaths reported

First responders recovered at least 32 bodies Saturday after a passenger bus plunged off a bridge and dropped into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

Another 10 passengers were injured in the crash in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, 235 miles south of New Delhi, government official K.L. Katara said.

The bus was trying to pass another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, police Officer B.L. Soni said.

Police were investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The driver was among those who perished, the Times of India reported.

The bus was on its way to Lalsot, a town in Rajasthan, after picking up passengers from the Sawai Madhopur railroad station when it crashed around 6 a.m., police Officer Narain Singh said.

Driver fatigue, negligence, poor quality roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in India.

Police figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.