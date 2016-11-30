Bus carrying evangelical Christians crashes in Mexico, killing 8 adults, 2 children

Authorities in northwestern Mexico say eight adults and two children were killed when a bus carrying a group of evangelical Christians went off a mountain road and crashed down about 45 meters (about 150 feet) into a ravine. All but three of the other 29 people on board suffered injuries.

Civil protection director Alonso Gomez in the Durango state town of Gomez Palacio says the accident happened Saturday as the bus headed back to his town after a tourist outing.

Gomez said Sunday that the driver reported the brakes failed and he lost control of the vehicle. The driver is injured and in custody while the accident is investigated.

The road where the accident happened is narrow and winds through canyons up to 300 meters (nearly 1,000 feet) deep.

