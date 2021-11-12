Expand / Collapse search
Asia
Published

Burma court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

The journalist has been detained since May

Associated Press
The lawyer for detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster says a court in military-ruled Burma has sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty Friday of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations, lawyer Than Zaw Aung said.

BURMA JUNTA ATTACKS WESTERN TOWN THAT RESISTED COUP

U.S. journalist Danny Fenster works out of his van that he made into a home/office in Detroit in this 2018 photo. (Fenster Family photo via AP, File)

Fenster has been detained since May. 

He still faces two additional charges in a different court for allegedly violating the counterterrorism law and a statute covering treason and sedition.