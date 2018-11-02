British school reports boy, 15, to authorities over fears he's 30-year-old asylum seeker

A school pupil is being investigated by British authorities after parents claimed he lied about his age and is in fact a 30-year-old man.

One student at Stoke High School in Ipswich took a picture of the individual wearing a school uniform in a year 11 lesson, adding the caption: "How's there a 30-year-old man in our maths class".

The pupil claims to be 15 years old, however other students told their parents he may be much older than he says he is.

It had been suggested that the individual is an asylum seeker who arrived in the U.K. without any paperwork, making it difficult to identify his age.

Students and parents claim he lied to British authorities about his age to get an education, as his previous qualifications were not recognized in the UK.

The Home Office has taken on the investigation into the age of the pupil and how he became enrolled at the school.

When asked for a comment a spokesman for the Home Office said: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”

Sources at the Home Office confirmed that the investigation was being treated “seriously” and appealed for the pupil to be given privacy.

