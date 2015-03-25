British police arrest 75-year-old man after homemade bomb explodes outside mosque

British police have arrested a 75-year-old man on suspicion of causing an explosion after a homemade bomb went off near a mosque.

West Midlands Police said the man was arrested by counterterrorism officers Thursday at his home in Walsall, near the central England city of Birmingham.

About 150 people were evacuated from homes near the Aisha Mosque and Islamic Center in Walsall after remains of the device were found in an alleyway on Saturday.

Police said residents reported hearing a bang late Friday, but there were no reports of injuries and minimal damage.

Several mosques and Islamic centers in Britain have been vandalized since a British soldier was killed in London in May, allegedly by Islamic extremists.