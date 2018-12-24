British ministers rip Gatwick Airport investigators for suggesting that drone sightings were possibly mistaken

A British police officer’s claim there may have never been drones flying around Gatwick Airport last week was a “mess-up,” government ministers reportedly said Monday.

The criticism was made during a conference call between Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and representatives from the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Defense and Sussex Police, according to Sky News.

During the call, it was said that police "have not handled their communication response well" and comments made Sunday by a detective – in which he suggested that there was a “possibility” that the sightings of drones at Gatwick were completely mistaken – was a “mess-up”.

The reported drone sightings snarled air traffic for 36 hours last week at Britain’s second-busiest airport, affecting around 1,000 flights and 140,000 people. But as of Monday, the operator of the rogue drones has not yet been found – and a couple that had been taken into custody as suspects were later determined to be innocent.

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley, when asked by Sky News yesterday to speak about speculation that there was never a drone in the first place at Gatwick – sparked the uproar by saying “of course, that’s a possibility.

"We are working with human beings saying they have seen something,” he added.

Yet on Monday, following the conference call, his department appeared to distance itself from those sentiments.

“We are continuing our investigation into 67 reported drone sightings made by the public, passengers, police officers and staff at Gatwick Airport,” Sussex Police posted on Twitter. “We can unequivocally state between 19-21 Dec there have been numerous drone sightings at Gatwick.”

Tingley on Sunday did reveal though that there are some “persons of interest” in the investigation and police are looking closely at a damaged drone found near the perimeter of the airport.

"Obviously we will be doing everything we can with regards to forensically examining that drone and that is something that is being fast-tracked and expedited,” Tingley told Sky News.

The airport resumed normal operations Friday morning and a $75,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.