British man gets jail time for rape after secretly poking holes into condoms

A British man has been sentenced to four years in prison for rape after he pricked a hole in a condom before sex — an act his victim branded “pure evil,” according to court reports.

Andrew Lewis, 47, was caught after his partner found a pin alongside condoms with holes in them in a bedside drawer — and then a damaged used condom in the trash, according to the Worcester News.

“He told police he had hoped the condom would split and it would improve the intimacy,” prosecutor Glyn Samuel told Friday’s sentencing at Worcester Crown Court.

“He said it was the stupidest thing he has ever done.”

Lewis made it clear he did not want to impregnate his partner — who was not named for legal reasons — but hoped she would “change her mind” about insisting he wore protection, his defense attorney, Lynette McClement, said.

Lewis was sentenced to four years behind bars after admitting rape at a hearing in July, the paper said.

Judge Nicholas Cole called it a “breach of trust” after his partner made it clear she only consented to sex if protection was used.

“The offense of rape is so serious a custodial sentence is appropriate,” Cole told Lewis, according to the report.

