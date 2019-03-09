British ISIS bride Shamima Begum's baby dies of pneumonia in Syrian camp

British ISIS bride Shamima Begum's baby died Friday of pneumonia after being rushed to hospital with a lung infection.

The 19-year-old and newborn Jarrah had recently been living at a desert refugee camp after being told she had been stripped of her British citizenship.

Innocent Jarrah, who was a British citizen, is now the teen's third child to die after she fled the UK to join up with the terror group in Syria.

A paramedic at the scene told the BBC the baby was having breathing difficulties and was taken to hospital along with Begum on Thursday morning.

But the baby couldn't be saved and passed away yesterday at 1.30pm local time after suffering from a lung infection.

Jarrah's skin "turned blue and went cold" before his passing, according to a friend of Begum, reported Daily Mail.

The jihadi bride was later taken back to the refugee camp in Syria to bury her child, the paramedic added.

