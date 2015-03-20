Britain braced for more flooding as rain, winds and tides lash coasts

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Britain's coastal residents are braced for more flooding with lashing winds, rain and high tides expected.

At least three people have died in a wave of stormy weather that has battered Britain since last week, including a man killed when his mobility scooter fell into a river in Oxford, southern England.

Weather forecasting body the Met Office warned of wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kph), accompanied by exceptionally large waves, along the coasts of Wales, southwest England and Northern Ireland on Monday.

The Environment Agency issued a severe flood warning — meaning there is a threat to life and property — for the county of Dorset in southwestern England, as well as more than 300 less serious flood warnings and alerts.